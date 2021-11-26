Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

The death toll from an accident in a Siberian coal mine on Thursday has risen to 52, Russia's TASS news agency quoted a source as saying.

Dozens of people were trapped underground when the mine filled with gas, and the victims included at least three rescuers sent down to save them. (Writing by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by William Maclean)

