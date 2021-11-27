Left Menu

Bengaluru-Patna flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport

Bengaluru-Patna Go First flight with 139 passengers and crew members on board made an emergency land at Nagpur airport due to a technical glitch on Saturday.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 14:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru-Patna Go First flight with 139 passengers and crew members on board made an emergency land at Nagpur airport due to a technical glitch on Saturday.

Go First Spokesperson, said, "Go First flight from Bengaluru to Patna was diverted to Nagpur due to a faulty engine warning in the cockpit which necessitated the captain to shut down the engine as a precautionary measure. Thereafter, the captain landed safely at Nagpur airport."

"All passengers have been deplaned and served refreshments. Alternate aircraft has been arranged to accommodate the passengers which will depart for Patna at 4:45 pm. The aircraft is being inspected by the engineering team," said the spokesperson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

