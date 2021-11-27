Left Menu

COVID-19: Gujarat mandates RT-PCR testing for international flyers from 10 countries

Amid the rise in concern due to the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', the Gujarat Government has mandated RT-PCR testing for travellers landing at the airport from Europe, Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-11-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 15:14 IST
Representtaive Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid the rise in concern due to the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', the Gujarat Government has mandated RT-PCR testing for travellers landing at the airport from Europe, Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, chaired a meeting with top officials on the COVID-19 situation and said that the country needs to be proactive in light of the new variant while laying emphasis on the precautions to contain the virus.

PM Modi was briefed about the Covid-19 situation across the world, including the new Variant of Concern 'Omicron' along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries, as per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He further highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'. PM Modi also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Principal Secretary to PM Modi, PK Mishra and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul among others attended the meeting. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

