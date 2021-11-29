Amarinder Singh congratulates farmers on repeal of farm laws

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday congratulated farmers after Parliament passed a bill, repealing the three central farm laws.

“Congratulations to all our farmers as the central government has formally repealed the three farm laws in both houses of the Parliament today. I'm confident that the government will sympathetically look into the pending demands of farmers,” said Singh in a tweet.

Parliament passed a bill to repeal the three agri- laws, which had triggered agitation by farmer unions.

The three laws were passed on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha both approving the bill without any debate within minutes of taking it up amid protests by opposition members who were demanding a discussion.

Though the implementation of the law had been stayed by the Supreme Court, farmer bodies have been squatting on roads leading to the national capital from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for over a year now.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) - the joint body of farmer unions leading the current protests - has refused to end the agitation and asked the government to immediately resume talks on six demands, including a legal guarantee for the procurement of crops at MSP.

