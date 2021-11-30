Left Menu

India likely to have double-digit growth in FY21-22, 6.5-7 pc next year: Chief Economic Advisor

India is likely to have double-digit growth this year and is expected to see 6.5-7 per cent growth in 2022, Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:53 IST
India likely to have double-digit growth in FY21-22, 6.5-7 pc next year: Chief Economic Advisor
Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian (Photo:Twitter/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is likely to have double-digit growth this year and is expected to see 6.5-7 per cent growth in 2022, Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian said on Tuesday. During a briefing on GDP numbers, he said that overall growth for the first half has been 13.7 per cent and with even a little more than 6 per cent growth in the subsequent quarters, India should be able to deliver double-digit growth this year.

"India is expected to grow by 6.5 to 7 per cent in 2022," he said. In his presentation, CEA said that India's COVID-19 policy response included both demand and supply-side measures to boost output and control inflation.

Subramanian, who would demit office next month after completing his three-year stint, said inflation should remain in control in India because of the clear policy focus on supply-side measures while enhancing demand. The CEA said the fiscal focus on capex is to enhance supply in the economy and capex push will be complemented by fresh private investment.

Subramanian said that corporate income and profit are above the pre-pandemic level. He said the informal sector is more impacted but hysteresis is less likely because of high labour intensity.

Noting that financial sector reforms include strengthening banking sector, he said net profits of PSBs stood at Rs 14,012 crores in June 2021. Subramanian said India's manufacturing sector has benefited from policy focus and the country has opened a special window till 2023 for manufacturing companies to set up factories.

Talking about Omicron, the new variant of COVID 19, the CEA said it seems to have created some concern."I think that we are all waiting for evidence, or how infectious would it be and how debilitating would it be as well," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
2
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021