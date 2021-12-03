Left Menu

Shripad Y. Naik accorded guard of honor by CISF personnel stationed at JNPT

Upon his arrival at the Port, the Union Minister was welcomed by Chairman, JNPT Shri Sanjay Sethi, and Deputy Chairman Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh.

Updated: 03-12-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 18:49 IST
During his visit, the Minister closely observed the Port operations and was apprised about several infrastructural and technological advancements harnessed by the Port, enabling it to offer world-class services to the global maritime and EXIM community. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Tourism Shri Shripad Y. Naik arrived at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of India's premier container handling ports today for a comprehensive Port visit. During his visit, the Minister closely observed the Port operations and was apprised about several infrastructural and technological advancements harnessed by the Port, enabling it to offer world-class services to the global maritime and EXIM community.

Upon his arrival at the Port, the Union Minister was welcomed by Chairman, JNPT Shri Sanjay Sethi, and Deputy Chairman Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh. The Minister was accorded a guard of honor by the CISF personnel stationed at JNPT.

During his visit across the terminals at JNPT, the Minister engaged with the Port stakeholders and explored numerous tech-enabled 'Smart Port Initiatives' that are being undertaken to optimize terminal operations in order to further enhance the Port's efficiency and competence. In addition, the Minister also experienced the RMQC crane simulator, used for training efficient & skilled crane operators, who are an integral and core part of the Port operations.

During a meeting earlier in the day, JNPT officials briefed the Minister on Port's future expansion plans as well as the host of initiatives undertaken by JNPT to enhance its Ease of Doing Business, including the recently launched 'Dwarf Container Train' service, Coastal Berth, Green Port Initiatives, multi-product SEZ, Centralized Parking Plaza, Dry Ports, Digitization Initiatives, and the progress of Vadhavan Port and other JNPT-led multimodal infrastructure projects through a presentation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

