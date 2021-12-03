Production capacity of liquid oxygen 8,778 MT/day in country: Govt

The government on Friday said that according to the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization’s records, which are based on daily report submitted by manufacturers, the production capacity of liquid oxygen is 8,778 metric tonnes a day.

Giving details of the progress made towards achieving the target of increasing medical oxygen capacity by 154.19 metric tonnes, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply in Lok Sabha said to boost availability of medical oxygen in the country, as many as 1,563 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants have been established. These include 1,225 PSA plants which have been installed and commissioned under the PMCARES Fund in every district of the country.

Additionally, 281 PSA plants have been established by PSUs of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Coal and the Ministry of Railways, and 57 PSA plants have been received under foreign grants, Pawar informed. On whether the government follows an algorithm or formula to calculate the oxygen requirements and allocations to all states, she said the Empowered Group constituted by the government on Emergency Management Plan and Strategy recommended that for calculation of oxygen demand, the required rates of oxygen flow in non-ICU and ICU setting is 10 and 24 litres per minute a day per case, respectively.

The minister said that adynamic and transparent framework for allocation of medical oxygen in consultation with states and union territories and all stakeholders such as relevant ministries, manufacturers and suppliers of liquid oxygen. was prepared. Also, online digital solutions vis-a-vis the Oxygen Demand Aggregation system (ODAS) and the Oxygen Digital Tracking System (ODTS) have been developed to ascertain the demand for medical oxygen from all medical facilities and to track their transportation, she said in the written reply.

