Libya's Mabruk oilfield to resume production at Q1/2023, NOC says

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 06-12-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 23:54 IST
Libya's state oil company said on Monday that Mabruk oilfield to resume production at the first quarter of 2023 at up to 25,000 bpd. The National Oil Corporation (NOC) in a statement that the oilfield, which was under rehabilitation and maintenance, will resume producing after stoppage for 7 years.

Libya's oil sector, the country's only vital income, has been disrupted by unrest since the toppling of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi a decade ago.

