Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold meeting on Wednesday to decide future course of action

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, on Tuesday said it has replied to the government’s proposal seeking an end to its protest demanding clarification on certain points, including on the precondition set for withdrawal of ''fake'' cases against farmers.

Farmer leaders said they will hold another meeting at 2 pm on Wednesday on the issue.

The government sent a proposal, it was discussed and presented before all members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said. The government’s proposal said that it will form a committee to look into the demand for a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) and the panel will include farmer organisations outside the SKM, government officials and representatives of states, he said.

''We had objections to it … we do not want other committees who have been against our demands since the start to be part of the panel on MSP. We have demanded the government give a clarification in this regard,” Rajewal said.

''We are also against the condition set by the government that farm unions should lift the protest for the withdrawal of fake cases against farmers,'' he said.

Another famer leader said they received the proposal Tuesday afternoon. ''We discussed it in the meeting. We had certain objections to some points in the proposal. Our members have given some suggestions and these have been sent to the government,'' he said.

