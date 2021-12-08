Mizoram adds 273 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Mizoram reported 273 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday. With new cases registered in the state, the active cases rose to 3,039.

A total of 1,33,510 people in Mizoram have recovered from the infection so far. The state has recorded a total of 1,37,057 cases since the onset of the pandemic last year.

The death toll in the state is at 508. The maximum number of fatalities were reported in Aizawl, followed by Lunglei and Lawngtlai. Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 8,439 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9,525 recoveries, and 195 deaths. (ANI)

