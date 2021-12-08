Left Menu

Mizoram adds 273 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Mizoram reported 273 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 08-12-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 09:44 IST
Mizoram adds 273 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram reported 273 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday. With new cases registered in the state, the active cases rose to 3,039.

A total of 1,33,510 people in Mizoram have recovered from the infection so far. The state has recorded a total of 1,37,057 cases since the onset of the pandemic last year.

The death toll in the state is at 508. The maximum number of fatalities were reported in Aizawl, followed by Lunglei and Lawngtlai. Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 8,439 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9,525 recoveries, and 195 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021