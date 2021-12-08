Left Menu

Motor racing-Mercedes F1 team and Kingspan agree to end sponsorship deal

Insulation firm Kingspan and the Mercedes Formula One team have agreed to end a sponsorship deal, they announced in statements on Wednesday, amid a backlash about the Irish company's link to Britain's 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. Kingspan said its Kingspan Insulation UK business was a core participant in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry but that it had no role in the refurbishment.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 08-12-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:13 IST
Motor racing-Mercedes F1 team and Kingspan agree to end sponsorship deal
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Insulation firm Kingspan and the Mercedes Formula One team have agreed to end a sponsorship deal, they announced in statements on Wednesday, amid a backlash about the Irish company's link to Britain's 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. Kingspan, whose branding features on some of the team's cars, said in a statement that its decision was made out of consideration for its customers and staff.

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and Kingspan today announced that they have mutually agreed to end their partnership with immediate effect," the F1 team said in a statement. Kingspan said its Kingspan Insulation UK business was a core participant in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry but that it had no role in the refurbishment.

