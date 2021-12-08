Left Menu

Fire at power plant in Maha; none hurt

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:25 IST
Fire at power plant in Maha; none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out at the Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS), operated by state-run utility Mahagenco, near here in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, affecting electricity generation, but no casualty was reported, an official said.

As the conveyor belt supplying coal was damaged in the blaze, four power generation plants with total capacity of 210 MW will be closed by Mahagenco (Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd), one by one, said Raju Ghuge, chief engineer at KTPS.

The Mahagenco official said the fire broke out at around 3.25 pm at the conveyor belt of a coal handling facility.

Due to the massive fire, the conveyor belt was badly damaged as thick smoke enveloped the premises, he said.

Employees working in the plant quickly moved out and officials alerted the fire department, Ghuge said.

Fire tenders from the Koradi Thermal Power Station and other places rushed to the spot and firefighters managed to douse the flames within an hour, the official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said, adding the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Another official of Mahagenco said an inspection of the conveyor belt is being carried out to ascertain the damage caused to the coal handling facility.

After the inspection, repair work will start, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021