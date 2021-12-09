Left Menu

MDoNER sanctions project for construction of Outdoor Stadium at Chayangtajo in East Kameng District

The project was sanctioned in 2015 for a project cost of Rs. 392.34 Lakhs, out of which NEC share was 90% of the project cost and remaining 10% was borne by the State Government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 16:49 IST
MDoNER sanctions project for construction of Outdoor Stadium at Chayangtajo in East Kameng District
In order to develop and promote sports in the region and also to encourage and promote the highly talented youths of the area to rise not only in the national but also in the international level as well, North Eastern Council, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) have sanctioned a project for construction of Outdoor Stadium at Chayangtajo in East Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh.

The project was sanctioned in 2015 for a project cost of Rs. 392.34 Lakhs, out of which NEC share was 90% of the project cost and remaining 10% was borne by the State Government. The project was implemented by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)

