NEDFi introduces Atmanirbhar Hastshilpkar Scheme to artisans of the North Eastern region

North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi), a premier financial institution in the North-Eastern Region with its head office at Dispur, Guwahati and branch offices all across North-Eastern Region has completed an eventful twenty-six years since its establishment in 1995. Over the years, the Corporation has provided loans to over 7500 projects and taken up several development initiatives through its CSR activities in the eight states of North-East India. Through its varied activities and active engagement with thousands of entrepreneurs in the region, NEDFi has become a household name in the region.

With the objective to develop the petty artisans of the North Eastern Region by providing financial assistance in the form of term loan for income generating activities for setting up / expansion / modernization / working capital requirement and other activities related to the sector NEDFi has introduced Atmanirbhar Hastshilpkar Scheme to the grass root Artisans of the region. The scheme was officially launched on 9/12/2021. During the launching ceremony, a total of 17 artisans have been provided with credit assistance of Rs.1 lakh per artisan. The credit facility is collateral free and carries a subsidized interest rate of 6% p.a., which is repayable in 24 months.

For regular repayment, an incentive of 1% on the interest rate is provided, which will be refunded to the artisans on successful repayment of loans.

The interested artisans can apply for the scheme at NEDFi registered office Guwahati and any of its branch offices (details in www.nedfi.com) with the following eligibility criteria:

Registered/ unregistered artisan/ Individual

Having valid qualification or practicing any art form

No existing loan from any other bank/ financial institution

Bank Account

(e) Aadhaar Card (optional)

