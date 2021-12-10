NCW launches online resource center on cyber safety to help women in distress

To ensure women safety in cyberspace, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched an online resource center to offer help for women in distress on issues pertaining to online safety such as cyberbullying, cyberstalking, financial frauds, etc under the 'We Think Digital' programme, run collaboratively by the Commission, Facebook and Cyber Peace Foundation.

The online resource center was inaugurated by the Governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais and Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma in the presence of Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Director, Cyber Peace Foundation, in Ranchi yesterday. The resource center can be accessed at www.digitalshakti.org .

At the launch of the online resource center, Chairperson Ms Sharma said, "The Resource Center will be a milestone as it will help women the safe usage of technology and will also help them to be safe from online threats. It will act as a source of information and support for online presence. The center will also help in fighting Cyber violence against women and will help prevent tech abuse against them".

The center will provide information on cyber security in the form of posters, awareness videos, quizzes, and self-learning modules which will include lessons with tips for safe usage and reporting and redressal of cybercrimes. The users will also find byte-sized information on various topics of cyber security on the website. The e-learning section of the resource center will also let the users take a short assessment to gauge the level of knowledge taken through the course.

The resource center will also provide information on all the avenues of reporting in case a woman faces any cybercrime. It will provide information on step-by-step process of reporting on cyber-crime issues including reporting on social media platforms, getting content taken down from website, etc.

The project was launched as Digital Shakti in 2018 with an aim to help women across the nation to raise the awareness level on the digital front and to train them to fight cyber-crime in the most effective ways. The project has sensitized over 1,75,000 women. The partnership between the three organizations is currently in its 3rd phase and aims to sensitize 1.5 lakh women.

(With Inputs from PIB)