Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will promote religious tourism in the country: Karnataka CM Bommai

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the newly-constructed temple corridor on Tuesday.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-12-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 09:40 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai with his wife in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the newly-constructed temple corridor on Tuesday. The Chief Minister said the corridor would promote religious tourism in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Bommai, who visited along with his wife, said, "I am really happy and satisfied after visiting the temple. There is complete cleanliness and the way the corridor has been designed and implemented, it shows the ideology of PM Modi." He further said, "With the opening of Kashi Vishwanath corridor, several Lord Shiva pilgrims from South India would pay obeisance to the temple in Kashi and it would promote religious tourism in the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores. A total of 23 buildings were inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. It provides a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

