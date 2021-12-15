Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations from today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups on Wednesday with the first meeting scheduled with the experts of agriculture and agro-processing industry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 09:42 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations from today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups on Wednesday with the first meeting scheduled with the experts of agriculture and agro-processing industry. The meetings will be held virtually.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from tomorrow, 15th Dec 2021 in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings will be held virtually," said the ministry in a tweet on Tuesday. "Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding her 1st pre-budget consultations with experts of Agriculture and Agro-processing industry tomorrow afternoon, 15th Dec 2021," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021