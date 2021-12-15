Left Menu

Vegetable prices

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:19 IST
Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 1,000-,5000, Brinjal 500-7,000, Tomato 333-8,100, Bitter Gourd 2,777-6,000, Bottle Gourd 230-4,000, Ash Gourd 800-2,000, Green Chilli 250-6,715, Banana Green 1,400-3,500, Beans 400-7,000, Green Ginger 700-5,000, Carrot 1,000-7,000, Cabbage 300-4,800, Ladies Finger 350-7,200, Snake Gourd 1,800-5,000, Beetroot 1,000-5,800, Cucumber 600-4,587, Ridge Gourd 2,500-6,000, Radish 1,000-5,000, Capsicum 350-8,600, Sweet Pumpkin 300-1,500, Knoll Khol 2,500-8,000, Lime 100-3,000.

