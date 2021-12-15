Left Menu

J-K: Decline in terrorist incidents noted after abrogation of Article 370: MHA

There has been a decline in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and the security situation has also improved in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:20 IST
J-K: Decline in terrorist incidents noted after abrogation of Article 370: MHA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There has been a decline in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and the security situation has also improved in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, replying to the question of MP Vaiko on whether the state of unrest and militancy increased due to abrogation of Article 370 and downgrade of the State into UT, said, "There has been a decline in terrorist incidents and security situation has improved since August 2019."

The MoS Home further informed the Upper house that there has been a decline in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir from 2018 to 2021 and said that in the first year, 2018, 417 terrorist incidents were registered in Jammu and Kashmir, and by 2021 (up to November 30), the incidents had reduced to 203. "Infiltration and abetting of terrorist activities from across the border have affected the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Government has taken various measures which include proactive operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of overground workers of terrorism, action against members of banned/supporters organizations, intensified night patrolling and checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment, coordination meetings amongst security agencies, high level of alertness maintained by the security forces, legal action in cases of terror funding," Rai added in his written reply to Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021