Left Menu

Good quality seeds can boost agri-yield by 15-20 pc: IISS

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:36 IST
Good quality seeds can boost agri-yield by 15-20 pc: IISS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Good quality seeds can increase the country's overall agricultural production by 15-20 per cent, which is crucial to meet the future demand of foodgrains, Sanjay Kumar, Director of Indian Institute of Seed Science, said on Wednesday.

Extensive work in the field of creating good quality seed varieties is currently being carried out in India, a Gujarat government release quoted Kumar as saying while addressing the ongoing National Summit on Agro and Food Processing at Anand Agriculture University.

The three-day Agro and Food Processing Summit, inaugurated on Tuesday, is being organised as a pre-event to the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held in January next year.

In his address, Kumar stressed that farmers will need good quality seed varieties to meet India's future foodgrain demand, according to the release.

''The Centre is taking several steps to ensure that farmers get good quality seeds. Seed Corporations are currently functioning in 17 states, while nearly 50 large and 500 small and medium companies are also engaged in the development of new varieties of seeds.

"The world needs to produce seeds as per market demand and by keeping in mind the effects of climate change,'' Kumar said.

The central government is taking steps to train women, tribal and young farmers to help them in getting more profit from farming, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021