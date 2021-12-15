Left Menu

PM Modi to address farmers, scientists tomorrow on natural farming: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers and scientists across the country on Thursday in the ongoing summit on natural and zero-budget farming being held in Gujarat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:38 IST
PM Modi to address farmers, scientists tomorrow on natural farming: BJP
BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers and scientists across the country on Thursday in the ongoing summit on natural and zero-budget farming being held in Gujarat. The national three-day summit on natural farming commenced on December 14 and is scheduled to conclude on December 16.

The Prime Minister will virtually address the farmers during the valedictory session at 11 am. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat will also address the summit, informed BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh while briefing media persons on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister will address the ongoing summit on natural and zero-budget farming being held in Gujarat tomorrow. BJP will set up screens in every mandal and invite farmers to watch the Prime Minister's address. The programme will start from 11 am and will continue till 1 pm," Singh said. The BJP leader further informed that as per details presently available, 9,500 mandals have been set up which will be installed with screens.

"The Prime Minister is working towards doubling farmers income. We are looking at promoting natural farming so that the production costs of farmers are reduced and incomes are increased, Singh said. "A big revolutionary change is about to come, which is going to benefit farmers. BJP workers at different places across the country will tune into the Prime Minister's address," he added.

As per an official statement from Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will address the farmers during the valedictory session of the national conclave. Farmers will be provided with all requisite information detailing the benefits of adopting natural farming methods. "Zero Budget Natural Farming is a promising tool to minimize the dependence of farmers on purchased inputs, and reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field based technologies which lead to improved soil health. Desi cow, its dung and urine play an important role from which various inputs are made on the farm and provide necessary nutrients to soil. Other traditional practices such as mulching the soil with biomass or keeping the soil covered with green cover round the year, even in the very low water availability situations, ensure sustained productivity even from the first year of adoption," PMO had said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021