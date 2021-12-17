U.S. FDA to allow abortion pill by mail permanently
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it would permanently ease restrictions on a pill used to terminate early pregnancies, making it easier to obtain the medicine at pharmacies and through the mail.
The drug is mifepristone.
