Gujarat: Pakistani fishing boat carrying 77 kg heroin worth around Rs 400 cr apprehended in Indian waters

A Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Huseini' has been apprehended in Gujarat with six crew members in the Indian waters carrying 77 kgs of heroin worth approximately Rs 400 crore, Public Relations Office (PRO), Defence informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 08:10 IST
A Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Huseini' has been apprehended in Gujarat with six crew members in the Indian waters carrying 77 kgs of heroin worth approximately Rs 400 crore, Public Relations Office (PRO), Defence informed on Monday.

The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) with Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

"Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Huseini' with 6 crew in Indian waters carrying 77 kgs of heroin worth approximately Rs 400 crores," informed PRO Defence, Gujarat in a tweet. (ANI)

