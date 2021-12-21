Left Menu

J-K police bust Jaish-e-Mohammad module, arrest four terror associates

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday busted Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror module and arrested four terror associates in the Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-12-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 22:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday busted Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror module and arrested four terror associates in the Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. As per an official release, Police Awantipora received reliable input regarding activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in Samboora and adjoining areas of Pampore-which is being supported, assisted by terror associates.

Acting upon information, Police Awantipora, with the assistance of Army 50 RR and CRPF 110 BN conducted a raid and search in suspected areas of Samboora. The arrested terror associates have been identified as, "Zubair Gul, Adil Fayaz Ganie, Basit Ali; all three from Samboora, Shahid Nabi Pandith from Konibal, Pampore."

After questioning and followed by point out of these suspected, police, security forces have recovered incriminating material including arms, ammunition from the terror associates. Further, the terror associates have disclosed that they were in touch with active terrorist commanders of JeM in the area and were providing logistic support to JeM terrorists for propagating their terror acts and were providing transportation to terrorists.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

