Lebanon says talks on securing World Bank funding will wrap up in early 2022
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:19 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's energy minister said on Wednesday that talks on securing funding from the World Bank are progressing and will wrap up in the first months of 2022, according to a tweet from the prime minister's office.
Walid Fayad added, after a meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, that an electricity deal could be signed with Jordan by the end of the year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Walid Fayad
- World Bank
- Jordan
- Najib Mikati
- Lebanon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more
World Bank approves $30M to boost sustainable recovery in Cabo Verde
World Bank group imposes 20-month debarment on Ramky Enviro Engineers
Ukraine receives more World Bank funds to fight COVID-19