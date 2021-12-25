Left Menu

India logs 7,189 new COVID-19 cases, nationwide Omicron infections rise to 415

India has logged 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 10:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India has logged 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. The tally of cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country has risen to 415.

As per the Health Ministry, the country's active caseload stands at 77,032, presently the lowest in 579 days. "Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," said the Ministry.

With 387 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll due to the virus has climbed 4,79,520. The Ministry further informed that as many as 7,286 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,42,23,263.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020. 11,12,195 COVID tests have also been conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. "India has so far conducted over 67.10 crore (67,10,51,627) cumulative tests," said the Ministry.

As per the release, the weekly positivity rate at 0.60 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 41 days now. While the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.65 per cent. "The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for last 82 days and below 3 per cent for 117 consecutive days now," stated the Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

