Religious leaders thank Uttarakhand CM, shower blessings for decision to rename Joshimath

Following the announcement of renaming Joshimath as 'Jyotirmath', religious leader Swaroopanand Saraswati on Tuesday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to shower his blessings and thank his government.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-12-2021 06:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 06:57 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with Swaroopanand Saraswati. Image Credit: ANI
Following the announcement of renaming Joshimath as 'Jyotirmath', religious leader Swaroopanand Saraswati on Tuesday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to shower his blessings and thank his government. "After Joshimath, the mythical and religious town in Chamoli district, was renamed as Jyotirmath, today many senior sages and saints reached Sewak Sadan and gave their blessings to me," the chief minister tweeted.

"I bow before the blessings given by Jyotish and Dwarka Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati ji, Swami Shri 1008 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati ji, Brahmachari Mukundanand ji, former Dharmadhikari Acharya Jagdamba Prasad Sati ji and Dr. Brijesh Sati ji," he added. The renaming of the Joshimath, that is considered the gateway to the shrine town of Badrinath, comes just months ahead of Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

