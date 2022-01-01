Left Menu

Kashmir Horticulture department holds training camp for farmers

The Kashmir Horticulture department organised an awareness-cum-training camp for farmers in Anantnag on Friday.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir) | Updated: 01-01-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 12:08 IST
Director-General of Horticulture in Kashmir, Mr Aijaz Ahmad Bhat on Friday. (ANI/pictures). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmir Horticulture department organised an awareness-cum-training camp for farmers in Anantnag on Friday. Awareness-cum-training camps for farmers are organised by the Horticulture department in various parts of the Kashmir valley under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", said an official. Director-General of Horticulture in Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, was the chief guest of this awareness-cum-training camp in which the orchard owners of the Anantnag district, dealing with various fruits including apples, also participated.

The Director-General of Horticulture elaborated about the incentives available under the various Central and UT sponsored schemes of the department and urged the farmers to come forward and associate themselves with the Horticulture Department and avail the benefits in the establishment of traditional orchards, nurseries, installation of Poly houses, Community Borewells, construction of Pack Houses & Vermi-Compost pits, horticultural machinery, micro-irrigation etc. "This is done for the upliftment of their socio-economic status", Bhat added. He encouraged the farmers of the area, particularly marginal and small farmers, to come forward and take advantage of the newly launched scheme. Farmers and orchardists lauded this step taken by the department as they got a lot of benefits from these types of awareness-cum-training camps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

