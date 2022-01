BRIEF-China Evergrande Updates On Status Of The Ocean Flower Island Project

China Evergrande Group: * WILL CONTINUE TO ACTIVELY MAINTAIN COMMUNICATION WITH CREDITORS

* ON 30 DEC, CO RECEIVED ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY DEMOLITION WITHIN A TIME LIMIT DECISION * WILL ACTIVELY COMMUNICATE WITH AUTHORITY IN ACCORDANCE WITH GUIDANCE OF DECISION LETTER AND RESOLVE ISSUE PROPERLY

* GOT ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY DEMOLITION WITHIN A TIME LIMIT DECISION IN RESPECT OF 39 BUILDINGS ON OCEAN FLOWER ISLAND * APPLICATION MADE BY CO FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES OF CO ON STOCK EXCHANGE FROM 1 PM ON 4 JANUARY 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Also Read: BRIEF-China Evergrande Group Passed Another Debt Deadline With No Sign Of Payment, After Coupons Came Due Tuesday On Two Dollar Notes- Bloomberg News

