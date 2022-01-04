North Eastern Railway achieves 75 pc electrified routes in 2021

In a bid to move towards environmental conservation, the North Eastern Railway (NER) zone of Indian Railways has electrified more than 75 per cent of its routes. North Eastern Railway Zone, primarily being a passenger-oriented system, has positioned itself as one of the prominent zones in providing safe, secure, faster, comfortable and reliable transportation facility to the public during 2021.

According to the information received by the zonal railway,NER zone would become almost 100 per cent electrified railway by the end of this year 2022. It also informed that after electrification of main routes the expenditure on high-speed diesel (HSD) has been considerably reduced registering a saving of Rs 361 Crores.

Working on green energy NER has started a CUF (Capacity Utilization Factor) based solar monitoring system last year, which has resulted in 26 per cent higher solar energy generation as compared to the corresponding period of last year with the same installed capacity of 4.72 MWp. At this time, a total of 31 pairs of trains that originate or terminate on the North Eastern Railway are running on HOG system. Also, water recycling plants have been commissioned at 04 stations with a capacity of 700KLD a day.

In 2021, 24 escalators have been provided at 10 different stations. A total of 22 lifts have been provided at 8 different stations. 47 Railway stations have been developed into adarsh stations and Wifi provided in all the 295 eligible stations. The information given by the NER, in 2021, many safety measures have been undertaken to minimize untoward incidents with special emphasis on failure investigations and various remedial measures are adopted to prevent such occurrences.

It also informed that 75 Level Crossings have been eliminated by the provision of RUB or LHS or ROB and diversions. All level crossing gates having total vehicle units (TVU) more than fifty thousand have been interlocked. Besides this, 16 Level Crossing gates with TVU less than 50,000 have also been interlocked in last year. Around 78 km of track renewal and deep screening of 192 km of plain track and 145 turnouts was accomplished was also done in the year 2021. (ANI)

