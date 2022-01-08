Telangana: TRS MLA's son held in abetment to suicide case

Telangana Police has arrested TRS Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao's son Vanama Raghavendra Rao in connection with an abetment to suicide case, said police on Saturday. Vanama Raghavendra was arrested by the police at Chintalapudi police in Andhra Pradesh and brought to Kothagudem district.

Raghavendra was booked by the police under sections 302, 306 and 307 of the IPC after four members of a family died of burn injuries. According to ASP Rohit Raju, Mandiga Naga Rama Krishna poured petrol on his wife Mandiga Sri Laxmi, two daughters - Sai Sahitya and Mandiga Sai Sahithi - and on himself and set themselves ablaze.

In a video before his death, Rama Krishna alleged that he had a property dispute with Rao, and the former had asked him to send his wife to settle the dispute, said ASP Raju. On January 3, Rama Krishna, Sri Laxmi and Sai Sahitya died due to burn injuries, while Sai Sahithi, who had sustained 80 per cent burn injuries, died on January 5 at around 6 pm.

Following this, the police launched a manhunt to arrest Rao. On Friday night, Rao was arrested at Mandalapalli. The accused will be produced before the court today.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

