Prof Chandrashekar Patil 'Champa' final rites will be held with full police honours, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Sunday that the final rites of renowned Kannada writer and literary critic Prof Chandrashekar Patil would be held with full police honours.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-01-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 13:37 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Sunday that the final rites of renowned Kannada writer and literary critic Prof Chandrashekar Patil would be held with full police honours. "Our popular 'Champa' has left us. His writings with independent thought were sharp. He used to hold a mirror to the system through his insightful presentation of the issues. The State Government has decided to conduct his final rites with full police honours," said Bommai.

Champa had served as the head of All India Kannada Sahitya Parishat and was honoured with the Rajyotsava award, Bommai said and recalled that the writer had a close association with his family. "He was close to my father. Champa, who was a guide for me, has left us. It is a big loss for the literary world."

Prof Chandrashekar Patil passed away due to age-related illnesses at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. (ANI)

