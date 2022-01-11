Left Menu

White House says Americans should be able to order free COVID tests later this month

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 01:17 IST
White House says Americans should be able to order free COVID tests later this month
Representative image
  • United States

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Americans should be able to order free, rapid COVID tests through a federal web site later this month.

The White House is working closely with test manufacturers and expects to have all procurement contracts signed in the next two weeks. The White House has pledged to make 500 million rapid, COVID tests available to all Americans in January.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw)

