UNESCO and Uruguayan universities to host 2022 Academic Conference on Safety of Journalists

The Academic Conference will take place within the framework of the 2022 global celebration of World Press Freedom Day, co-hosted by UNESCO and the Government of Uruguay on 2-4 May 2022.

UNESCO | Updated: 12-01-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 11:12 IST
UNESCO and Uruguayan universities to host 2022 Academic Conference on Safety of Journalists
The Academic Conference will take place within the framework of the 2022 global celebration of World Press Freedom Day, co-hosted by UNESCO and the Government of Uruguay on 2-4 May 2022.

UNESCO and a network of Uruguayan universities will host the seventh edition of the Academic Conference on the Safety of Journalists in Punta del Este, Uruguay. The Academic Conference will take place within the framework of the 2022 global celebration of World Press Freedom Day, co-hosted by UNESCO and the Government of Uruguay on 2-4 May 2022.

The Academic Conference committee welcomes submissions/ papers/ research on all aspects of safety of journalists and impunity for crimes against journalists.

Topics that are especially encouraged for the 2022 Academic Conference are:

Digital protection for journalists & online surveillance

Specific threats faced by women journalists online and offline

The safety of journalists covering protests

Impact of internet shutdowns on journalistic work

Digital media technologies and safety of journalists

The 10-year anniversary of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity: achievements, challenges and the way forward

