12 coaches of Guwahati-Bikaner Express derail near Domohani in West Bengal

Twelve coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed near Domohani town in West Bengal on Thursday evening.

ANI | Paschim Bardhaman (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-01-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 18:45 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Twelve coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed near Domohani town in West Bengal on Thursday evening. According to the information received by Indian Railways, a lot of passengers were travelling from Assam in the train. The incident took place around 5 pm.

Following the accident, the District Railway Manager (DMR) and the (Assistant Divisional Railway Manager) rushed to the site along with the accident relief train and medical van. "Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," Indian Railways informed.

A High-level Commissioner Railway Safety enquiry has been ordered in the accident. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

