Left Menu

BSF, DRI seize 360 kg ganja in joint operation, arrest one person in Assam's Cacher

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended an Indian national and seized 360 kgs 'ganja' being transported in a truck on NH-6 at Gumrah, Assam, an official said on Thursday.

ANI | Cachar (Assam) | Updated: 13-01-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 21:03 IST
BSF, DRI seize 360 kg ganja in joint operation, arrest one person in Assam's Cacher
BSF, DRI seize 360 Kgs ganja in joint operation (Picture courtesy: @BSF_MizoramCach) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended an Indian national and seized 360 kgs 'ganja' being transported in a truck on NH-6 at Gumrah, Assam, an official said on Thursday.

"Acting on specific input of DRI, troops of 1 Bn BSF, M&C Frontier along with DRI Officials seized 360 Kgs Ganja being transported in a truck and apprehended one Indian national on NH-6 at Gumrah, Cachar Assam," BSF Mizoram and Cachar tweeted from its official account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022