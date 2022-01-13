BSF, DRI seize 360 kg ganja in joint operation, arrest one person in Assam's Cacher
In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended an Indian national and seized 360 kgs 'ganja' being transported in a truck on NH-6 at Gumrah, Assam, an official said on Thursday.
ANI | Cachar (Assam) | Updated: 13-01-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 21:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended an Indian national and seized 360 kgs 'ganja' being transported in a truck on NH-6 at Gumrah, Assam, an official said on Thursday.
"Acting on specific input of DRI, troops of 1 Bn BSF, M&C Frontier along with DRI Officials seized 360 Kgs Ganja being transported in a truck and apprehended one Indian national on NH-6 at Gumrah, Cachar Assam," BSF Mizoram and Cachar tweeted from its official account. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement