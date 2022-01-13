Jharkhand woman branded witch, set ablaze

The Simdega police has arrested six persons for beating and setting a 60-year-old woman ablaze on the accusation of practising witchcraft. "The victim has been identified as Jhario Devi. She has sustained 30-40 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The incident was reported under Thethaitanger police station limits", said Shams Tabrez, SP of Simdega

On Wednesday (January 12), she had gone to attend a funeral feast which was hosted after the death of Florence Dungdung's wife. Soon after the feast was over, Florence blamed Jhario Devi for his wife's death alleging that she practises witchcraft. Following this Florence and others started beating her and later set her ablaze. Other villagers rescued her and informed the police. The arrested accused are Florence Dungdung, Hemant Tete, Jyoti Tete, Silvarious Dungdung, Ravi Soren and one other.

All of them have been named in the FIR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)