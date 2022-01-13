Left Menu

Maha: Tiger killed by poachers in Gondia forest

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-01-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 21:12 IST
Maha: Tiger killed by poachers in Gondia forest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old tiger was allegedly killed by poachers in Arjuni-Morgaon forest range of Maharashtra's Gondia district on Thursday, an official said.

The big cat was found dead with his teeth and whiskers missing in Compartment No 254 in the morning, following which senior forest officials of Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve and Gondia forest department visited the spot, the official said. On examination, it was found that two teeth and some whiskers of the tiger were missing and the big cat had died of electrocution, he said, adding that a post-mortem will be performed to ascertain the exact cause of death.

It is suspected that the big cat was attacked and killed by poachers and a probe has been ordered into the incident, the official said. PTI CLS ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022