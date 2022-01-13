Left Menu

Mumbai reports 13,702 new COVID-19 cases

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:47 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 13,702 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai during the last 24 hours. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the count total COVID-19 cases in Mumbai have gone up to 9,69,989.

The bulletin said 11,510 of the new cases are asymptomatic. A total of 63,031 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said 20,849 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in Mumbai to 8,55,811. The recovery rate is currently 8 per cent. With six more deaths dur to the virus during the last 24 hours, the death toll in Mumbai due to the disease has gone up to 16,426.

The bulletin said 871 people were hospitalised due to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of admitted patients to 6,410. Out of these 871 patients, 127 are on oxygen support. The bed occupancy rate is currently 17.3 per cent. The city has 95,123 active COVID-19 cases. The bulletin said 61 buildings across Mumbai have been sealed due to spread of the virus. (ANI)

