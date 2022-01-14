Left Menu

Taiwan offers Honduras economic incentives as new leader waits in wings

Taiwan on Friday cut to zero tariffs on 25 goods imported from Honduras under a free-trade agreement (FTA), offering an incentive ahead of this month's inauguration of a new president who had threatened to break off diplomatic ties with Taipei.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 14-01-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 12:02 IST
Taiwan offers Honduras economic incentives as new leader waits in wings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan on Friday cut to zero tariffs on 25 goods imported from Honduras under a free-trade agreement (FTA), offering an incentive ahead of this month's inauguration of a new president who had threatened to break off diplomatic ties with Taipei. Honduras is one of only 14 countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

Prior to winning November's presidential election, Xiomara Castro of the leftist Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) said if victorious, she would open diplomatic ties with China. But her team has since backtracked on that stance. Taiwan's Economy Ministry said the import tariff cut on agricultural goods ranging from avocados to yoghurt and pork bellies, originally agreed in 2019, had come into effect after completing relevant legal procedures.

The two have had a free trade agreement since 2007. Taiwan's economy ministry said since then, bilateral trade had grown from $65.95 million to $148 million in 2021, with Honduras being the largest source of frozen prawns imported into Taiwan.

"It is hoped that Taiwanese companies can make good use of the FTA niche to continue to deepen cooperation and open up more industrial cooperation and trade opportunities," the ministry said. Castro will be inaugurated as president on Jan. 27.

Taiwan's presidential office said on Friday it would make an announcement "in due course" on who would attend. China has been stepping up pressure to win over Taiwan's remaining diplomatic allies, last month re-establishing ties with Nicaragua.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022