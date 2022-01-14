MDoNER involved in value addition of spice crops by CBOs of Changlang in Arunachal

North Eastern Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS) as a society formed by NEC, MDoNER is involved in value addition of spice crops by Community Based Organizations (CBOs) of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh to boost the marketability of the products and to further improve the income of the farmers.

Fetching the right price for agricultural produce is one of the biggest challenges faced by farmers in remote areas. Despite the high quality of their product and its demand in the market, farmers often do not get prices that are commensurate with the quality. The CBOs formed by North Eastern Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS), Shillong & the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS), Changlang are playing a vital role in addressing these challenges. The spice crops sourced from the individual farmers are processed by the CBOs at the Centralized Processing and Packaging Unit, New Yanman village, Kharsang circle, Miao– Khagamblock, Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh.

The products are then branded under the label of Namdapha Goodness. The CBO members pay special attention to ensuring standard quality and food safety measures are maintained throughout the production stage. The curcumin content of the turmeric is also specified in the label which further enhances the marketability of the product. The final product is sold through different retailers and wholesalers across the state.

(With Inputs from PIB)