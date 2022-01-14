Scoreboard: India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 4 Lunch

Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Friday.

India: 223 and 198 South Africa: 210 and (Overnight 101 for 2 in 29.4 overs) Aiden Markram c Rahul b Mohammed Shami 16 Dean Elgar c Pant b Bumrah 30 Keegan Petersen b Thakur 82 Rassie van der Dussen not out 22 Temba Bavuma not out 12 Extras: (LB-8, NB-1) 9 Total: (For 3 wickets in 55 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-101, 3-155 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 17-5-54-1, Mohammed Shami 15-3-41-1, Umesh Yadav 5-0-22-0, Shardul Thakur 11-3-22-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 7-1-24-0.

