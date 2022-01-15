Left Menu

As tamers frenziedly vie to grapple with bulls, Palamedu sustains Jallikattu fervour in TN

And as the majestic bulls and determined tamers battle it out to display their prowess, Palamedu here sustains the Pongal Jallikattu fervour in Tami Nadu on Saturday.About 179 bulls out of nearly 700 strong ones, were released into the crowd of enthusiastic tamers at the end of second round of competition here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-01-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 12:34 IST
As tamers frenziedly vie to grapple with bulls, Palamedu sustains Jallikattu fervour in TN
  • Country:
  • India

Madurai, Jan 15 (PTI): As the bulls dart into the Jallikattu arena with all the ferocity, frenzied tamers, mostly youth, vie with each other to grapple with the animals, refusing to give up every time they are flung by the bulls. And as the majestic bulls and determined tamers battle it out to display their prowess, Palamedu here sustains the Pongal Jallikattu fervour in Tami Nadu on Saturday.

About 179 bulls out of nearly 700 strong ones, were released into the crowd of enthusiastic tamers at the end of second round of competition here. The day-long sport which commenced at 7.30 AM was flagged off by State Ministers: P Moorthy and P T R Palanivel Thiyagarajan. As the bulls were released one after the other in quick succession, the tamers gathered around them and attempted to grab its large hump with both their hands and cling on to it as the bull tried to flee. The spectators cheered lustily every time the bull was embraced.

Those animals which refused to be ‘tamed’ are announced as winners. Atleast two bulls had a free run when none succeeded to go near them, at the end of the second round. Anticipation and disappointment alternated the feelings of the spectators when the bulls were tamed or had a free run. The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu here on Friday, kicked off of the first Jallikattu competitions during the Pongal (harvest) festival in the district in style and nearly 641 bulls aggressively stormed into the arena. An 18-year-old spectator was gored to death by a raging bull at the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu.

An elaborate security arrangement was made by the police and for the first time the administration live streamed the Palamedu Jallikattu, the second high-profile competition in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022