Alwar case: BJP demands CBI inquiry after medical report rules out rape

The Alwar case, where a specially abled girl was found lying in a distressed condition, took a political turn on Saturday after the opposition parties started blaming the ruling Congress party for suppressing the case.

ANI | Alwar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-01-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 22:54 IST
Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP chief. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Alwar case, where a specially abled girl was found lying in a distressed condition, took a political turn on Saturday after the opposition parties started blaming the ruling Congress party for suppressing the case. The BJP on Saturday demanded a CBI investigation into the case. "We demand CBI inquiry in the Alwar rape case. Even before SIT report, police took a U-turn in this matter and said no evidence of rape was found", claimed Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia.

The state BJP said, "The girl had gone through a three-hour-long surgery. Then how did the police rule out rape?" He questioned the Rajasthan government, "Was the decision to take a U-turn in the case ordered keeping the Uttar Pradesh, Punjab polls in mind? When the CM is the State Home Minister, he is the one responsible for public security, in which he has failed miserably."

Taking a dig at Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki hoon, lad Sakti hoon' slogan, Poonia said, "This was done to save Priyanka Gandhi's name on women safety in Congress-ruled states." Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi has spoken to the girl's family over the phone and assured them of all possible help. Poonia also claimed that girls in Rajasthan are not safe. "Crime in Rajasthan has increased over the last three years", he claimed.

"In the last three years, the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has only been concerned about his 'CM chair' forgetting the common people", stated the Rajasthan BJP chief. He claimed that Rajasthan CM has used the police as political tool. On Friday, the Alwar SP Tejawani Gautam said that the medical report has ruled out the possibility of rape. The National Commission for Minorities has taken suo-motu cognizance of the January 11 Alwar rape case and has sought a report from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary by January 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

