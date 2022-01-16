Department of School Education and Literacy to organise iconic week from Jan 17-21

The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education will organise the iconic week from January 17 to 21 as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebtrations. As part of the iconic week, the Department of School Education and Literacy will organize a series of events. These will include a two-day International webinar on toys and games to play, make and learn. The webinar on inclusive education will be organised in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on January 17 through virtual and physical mode. The theme of the webinar will be Ed Tech start-ups focused on children with special needs.

Senior Officers of the Ministry of Education, Principals, State education coordinators, parents and other stakeholders will participate in the event. The main objective of the webinar is to make parents and teachers aware of the technology and assistive devices available for children with special needs. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will organize the 27th edition of the National Conference of its Sahodaya School Complexes on the theme 'PUNARNAVA-REDISCOVERY OF INDIA @75' in collaboration with the Sahodaya School Complex, Gwalior on January 17-21 in a hybrid mode.

The conference aims to engage participants in co-creating and contributing towards a sustainable future. It also aims at enabling the Principals and Management of CBSE affiliated schools to understand the new policies and innovative practices that have been launched by the board in pursuance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Two days International Webinar will be organised on January 20-21 with the aim of rediscovering the role of toys in the cognitive development of children and to promote the art of creating toys with help of low/no-cost materials which are not only environmentally sustainable but ignite creativity collaboration and problem-solving skills in children. During two days of the Webinar, the focus will be on different aspects of toys at all stages of school education across all subjects and their mapping; pedagogical implications of toys; toys and games as learning through play and make; living/ local tradition of toy making; courses for designing toys and games as skill courses in school Education etc.

The outcome of the webinar will lay a roadmap for the infusion and integration of toys and games in education at all stages. The Department of Higher Education is also organising 'National Innovation Week' from January 10-17. The innovation week highlighted the various initiatives undertaken to spread awareness to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

An E-Symposium on 'Building Innovation Ecosystem in Educational Institutions', webinar on cyber security empowerment of Higher Education Institutions, the virtual launch of capacity building of faculty as master trainers for Community Based Participatory Research (CBPR) as part of Unnat Bharat were organized during the iconic week. (ANI)

