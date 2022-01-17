Left Menu

Alleged burglar arrested at Bloemfontein SABC office

In a statement, the Hawks said it was alleged that at about 4:30am, a security officer at the Bloemfontein SABC building noticed that there was an intruder inside the building and requested backup from his colleagues. 

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team has launched an investigation into a business burglary, trespassing, malicious damage to property and intimidation case following the arrest of a 27-year-old in the Bloemfontein SABC premises on Sunday morning.

In a statement, the Hawks said it was alleged that at about 4:30am, a security officer at the Bloemfontein SABC building noticed that there was an intruder inside the building and requested backup from his colleagues.

"It is further alleged that the suspect attacked the security officials and one official managed to pull out his official firearm and shot the suspect," said Hawks spokesperson,Brigadier Thandi Mbambo.

She said the Parkweg SAPS and emergency services were called to the scene and the suspect was taken to the local hospital for treatment where he is currently under police guard.

A separate case of attempted murder will be investigated by Parkweg detectives.

"The suspect will appear in court soon. Investigation continues," said Mbambo.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

