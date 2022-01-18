J-K: Army rescues 30 civilians stuck in avalanches near Tangdhar pass

Amidst fresh snowfall and two avalanches, the Indian Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) rescued 30 civilians stuck on Chowkibal-Tangdhar road (NH-701) on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. As per the Army's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Srinagar, two rescue teams comprising of avalanche rescue teams from the Indian Army and a team of GREF reached the NC pass as soon as they received the information of civilians being stuck closer to Khooni Nala and SM Hill on NH 701.

"Despite adverse weather conditions compounded by twin avalanches, 14 civilians were rescued and brought to Neelam and 16 civilians to NC pass, which is also commonly known as Sadhna pass," the Army said in its release. All the rescued civilians were provided food, medical care and shelter for the night, the Army informed.

Further, in their release, the Army said that twelve vehicles were later retrieved during the day today post avalanche and snow slides clearance from the road. "GREF played a difficult but stellar role in snow clearance amidst dangerous conditions. The entire effort took about five to six hours," they informed.

"It may be highlighted that last year also civilians were rescued by the troops near Khooni Nala, closer to NC pass, as the area is prone to avalanches and snow slides. The Indian Army stands by its tradition of helping out the citizens during their hour of need," the release stated. (ANI)

