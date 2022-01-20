Left Menu

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 00:45 IST
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry
  • Country:
  • France

A 78-year old female French citizen was killed in a knife attack in Tiznit, Morocco, on Jan. 15, the French interior ministry said in a statement.

It added the French anti-terror prosecutor had opened an investigation and the Rabbah, Morocco, prosecutor had also opened an investigation into terrorism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
2
Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

 India
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peoples Day; Tennis-From quarantine to centre court, Badosa relishing life as a seed and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peopl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022