French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 00:45 IST
- Country:
- France
A 78-year old female French citizen was killed in a knife attack in Tiznit, Morocco, on Jan. 15, the French interior ministry said in a statement.
It added the French anti-terror prosecutor had opened an investigation and the Rabbah, Morocco, prosecutor had also opened an investigation into terrorism.
