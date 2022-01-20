PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 20
Headlines - Unilever rules out increasing £50 bln bid for GSK unit after backlash https://on.ft.com/33VLOmw - Failed power supplier Bulb owed £254 mln to customers from prepaid bills https://on.ft.com/3GK65dh - UK financial watchdog proposes tougher rules for crypto adverts https://on.ft.com/3KmOLxb Overview - Unilever Plc has ruled out increasing its 50 billion pound ($68.05 billion) offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's consumer health business, in a climbdown that comes after an intensifying investor backlash.
