PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Unilever rules out increasing £50 bln bid for GSK unit after backlash https://on.ft.com/33VLOmw - Failed power supplier Bulb owed £254 mln to customers from prepaid bills https://on.ft.com/3GK65dh

- UK financial watchdog proposes tougher rules for crypto adverts https://on.ft.com/3KmOLxb Overview

- Unilever Plc has ruled out increasing its 50 billion pound ($68.05 billion) offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's consumer health business, in a climbdown that comes after an intensifying investor backlash. - Bulb Energy owed 254 million pounds to customers who had paid for their electricity and gas in advance when it had to be bailed out with a 1.7 billion pound UK taxpayer loan last year, according to administrators.

- The UK's financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, plans to tighten the rules for advertising high-risk investments as it prepares to take over responsibility for cryptocurrency promotions, raising further questions over how digital asset firms will be able to market their services. ($1 = 0.7348 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)