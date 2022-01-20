UK turns down application to build UK-France power cable

Britain on Thursday turned down a planning application for a high-voltage undersea power cable project linking Britain and France.

The project, run by investment firm Aquind, aims to link the power grids of Britain and France to make energy markets more efficient, improve supplies and greater flexibility. British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng made the decision to turn down planning, according to government documents.

"The Secretary of State has... decided, in accordance with Section 104(3), to refuse development consent," the documents said. Aquind was not immediately available for comment.

